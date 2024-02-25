Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to launch HNSS project in Kuppam

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the water supply project from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) to Kuppam town in Chittoor district on Monday. The project aims to resolve long-standing drinking water scarcity for over two lakh people in the constituency.

According to the schedule released by district collector S. Shanmohan, CM is scheduled to arrive at the Rajupeta helipad in Ramakuppam mandal at 10:25 am. Upon arrival, he will meet local public representatives before proceeding to the HNSS site for special pujas and water release at 10:40 am.

At 11:15 am, CM Jagan will reach Gundisettipalli helipad in Santhipuram mandal and proceed to the public meeting venue at 11:25 am. After viewing a photo exhibition organised there, CM will interact with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and address a public gathering. The inauguration of the HNSS project marks a major milestone for Kuppam residents. After the public meeting concludes, Jagan will return to the helipad at Gundisettipalli at 1:15 pm. He will meet local public representatives and YSRC leaders before departing for Renigunta airport at 2:20 pm, wrapping up his visit to the constituency.