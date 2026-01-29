Amit Shah To Lay Foundation For New Assam Assembly Building At Dibrugarh on Jan 30

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Dibrugarh on Thursday to lay the foundation stones for the new legislative assembly building and a Wildlife Research Institute in Dibrugarh on Friday. He will also address a massive public rally at Khanikar Playground. The new Assembly complex is being seen as an important step towards strengthening administrative infrastructure in Upper Assam.

Informing that the visit will begin in Dibrugarh, where he will lay the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute, the chief minister said that Mr Shah will also inaugurate Phase I of Khanikar Stadium, a project aimed at boosting sports infrastructure in Upper Assam.

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will travel to Dhemaji to attend the 10th Mishing Cultural Festival at Kareng Chapori. The festival, organised annually by the Mishing community, celebrates the tribe's rich cultural heritage through traditional dance, music, art, attire and indigenous food.

In the evening, Mr Shah will arrive in Guwahati to meet party office bearers and karyakartas at the Assam state office. The interaction is expected to focus on organisational matters, upcoming political programmes and strengthening grassroots outreach in the state.