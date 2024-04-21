All set for Kalyanotsavam of Lord Kodandarama Swamy and Goddess Sitha

Anantapur: Elaborate arrangements were made for the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Kodandarama Swamy and Goddess Sitha at Vontimitta in Kadapa district, it being a state-sponsored event, on Monday.

As part of the annual Srirama Navami Brahmotsavalu at Vontimitta, the celestial marriage of lord will be held in full moon light at night, unlike in other temples including at Bhadrachalam.

Traffic will be diverted at Vontimitta and the High Way road. Only vehicles carrying the devotees would be allowed in on Monday.

Kadapa SP Siddarth Kausal said traffic diversion will be effective from 6am till the completion of celestial marriage at night.

Vehicles from Kadapa to Tirupati will be diverted from Alamkhanpalle Junction via Utukur Circle and Rayachoti towards Tirupati. Vehicles coming from Tirupati towards Kadapa will be diverted from Renigunta through Rayachoti, instead of Vontimitta road.

Heavy vehicles from Rajampet will be diverted through Rayachoti and motorcycles’ route will be diverted via Salabad, Ibrahimpet and Madhavaram to avoid traffic problems at Vontimitta temple.

The SP said a total of 15 parking places were set up in and around the Vontimitta temple premises for the use of devotees. About five special parking places were set up near Salabad while 10 plots were readied for parking in the places around the venue of Kalyanotsavam.

TTD has been conducting the annual brahmotsavalu since 2015 -- after state bifurcation.

Vontmitta was recognised as the official venue for the celestial marriage of Lord Srirama after Bhadrachalam was made a part of Telangana.

As huge crowds are expected for the celestial marriage of the Lord, TTD and Kadapa district administration have made the necessary arrangements. TTD and state government officials will present traditional silk clothes and talambralu to the lord during the fete.