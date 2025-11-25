Afghan minister: Envoy coming soon, medical visas to restart

New Delhi: A commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to arrive in India in a month's time, Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said on Monday, and asserted that Kabul wants to boost bilateral trade to "much more" than USD 1 billion.Interacting with reporters at the Afghan Embassy here, Azizi said there is potential and strong will from both sides when it comes to private investment.

He also said that during his visit, several issues like visas both for commerce and medical purposes, air and land corridors for trade transit, and the Chabahar port were discussed.

Azizi also spoke about the idea of opening additional trade routes with India, possibly through Iran, Pakistan, or any other country.

He acknowledged that the Attari-Wagah border, a significant trading point, has been closed due to regional issues, but reiterated Kabul's commitment to boost trade with New Delhi.

On the visa front, the Afghan minister said this "issue has been resolved".

Businessmen who could earlier not travel for trade and commerce can now seek visas from the Indian Embassy in Kabul. Medical visas will "also resume", it has been decided, for Afghans to take the benefit of treatment at health facilities in India.

India was the preferred destination for many Afghan patients for medical treatment until the Taliban took over in 2021.

It was announced at the press conference that Afghanistan is also seeking a partnership in the private sector, whereby a unit of a leading hospital group can be started in that country, with staff from both countries.

The minister did not elaborate on it.

Azizi further said Afghanistan seeks to reduce "non-tariff fees to the lowest possible". "We plan to make it zero," he added.

It was also decided during the visit the "joint chamber of commerce will be reinforced" to aid the private sectors on both sides.

On November 21, Azizi invited Indian businesses to invest in the landlocked nation, promising a conducive environment to foster bilateral trade and boost economic cooperation.

He outlined mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles as areas where significant opportunities exist for business engagement.

Azizi, along with a high-powered delegation, arrived in New Delhi last week on a five-day visit.

During the media interaction, Azizi was asked about his recent meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and others.

The Afghan minister underlined the recent decision under which India and Afghanistan have decided to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other's capitals to revitalise bilateral trade, currently valued at over USD 1 billion.

The decision was taken during a bilateral meeting between Azizi and Prasada.

Afghanistan's commercial attache is expected to arrive in New Delhi in a month's time, the visiting minister said.

He also said that Afghanistan wants to boost bilateral trade with India to "much more" than the current USD 1 billion.

Seeking investments in a range of sectors, Azizi said earlier in the day that his government is ready to offer five years of tax breaks to firms investing in new sectors, including gold mining.

At an interactive session organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Azizi said tensions with Pakistan are creating hurdles in trade.

"There is a huge potential available in Afghanistan. You will not find a lot of competitors. You will also receive tariff support and we will be able to give you land. The five-year tax exemption will be given to companies which may be interested in investing in new sectors," he said.