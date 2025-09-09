 Top
Actor Karisma Kapoor's Kids Move Delhi HC For Share In Late Father's Property

PTI
9 Sept 2025 3:11 PM IST

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their step mother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence. — Internet

New Delhi: The two children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property. The plaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will.

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their step mother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her.

