Accused in Stone Pelting Attack on CM Jagan to Appear Before Magistrate

Vijayawada: The main accused Vemula Satish Kumar in the stone pelting attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be produced before the fourth additional chief metropolitan magistrate court to give a statement on the incident on Monday.

As part of ongoing inquiry in the case, the police served a notice under section 164 of the CrPC and accordingly the accused will be produced before the magistrate. Based on his deposition with regard to the incident and also the circumstantial evidence, the court may take a decision.

Meanwhile, the police learnt to be making efforts with Satish Kumar to become an approver similar on the lines of Dastagiri who turned approver in the case of murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

On the other hand, the accused number 3 Vemula Durga Rao was released by the police late on Saturday night as he was picked up by the police in the evening on April 17 to detain him to get more details in the stone pelting case .

Durga Rao’s family members and members of Vaddera colony where Rao stays created a ruckus at the office of commissioner of police on Saturday demanding for his release and expressed concern over his safety.