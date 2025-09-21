Aadhaar Should be Integrated with Chips to Ensure Fair Elections: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that Aadhaar cards be integrated with chips to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast by creating fake Aadhaar IDs.A statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) said Yadav on Saturday held discussions on election preparations with prominent party leaders from Auraiya district.

During the interaction, Yadav said if the caste census is initiated, reservations will be properly implemented, and the unity and strength of the PDA community will solve people's problems.

The hard work of PDA members helped the party win more MP seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party finished third, he said.

The SP chief has been using the PDA abbreviation for 'pichde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities) since last year's Lok Sabha polls.

He said that to hold fair elections, "Aadhaar cards should be integrated with chips to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast by creating fake Aadhaar IDs".

The SP chief also accused the BJP government of undermining equality, freedom, and brotherhood by instilling hatred in society.

"Well-planned conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the autonomy of all the constitutional institutions. The Election Commission itself has come under scrutiny.

"In this context, the responsibilities of the SP workers have increased significantly. They must expose the BJP's lies through their actions and logic," Yadav said.

"The party workers must closely monitor voter lists and work to add the votes of their supporters. They must strengthen the organisation right from the booth level," he added.

He also claimed that the SP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, saying the BJP's days are numbered.