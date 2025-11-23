Aadhaar Cards Dumped On Footpath Near Kolkata Recovered

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Sunday recovered several Aadhaar cards dumped on a footpath in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, a senior officer said.

Morning walkers noticed that Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were on the footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city, a senior officer said.

They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station about the discovery of the cards, he said.

"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official stated.