 Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Aadhaar Cards Dumped On Footpath Near Kolkata Recovered

Current Affairs
23 Nov 2025 4:03 PM IST

Morning walkers noticed that Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were on the footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city, a senior officer said

Aadhaar Cards Dumped On Footpath Near Kolkata Recovered
x
"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official stated. — Representational Image/Internet

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Sunday recovered several Aadhaar cards dumped on a footpath in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, a senior officer said.

Morning walkers noticed that Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were on the footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city, a senior officer said.

They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station about the discovery of the cards, he said.

"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official stated.

( Source : PTI )
west bengal aadhaar cards footpath 
Rest of India West Bengal Calcutta [Kolkata] 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X