A Sea Of Fans Bid Final Farewell To Zubeen Garg, Assam's Music Icon

Guwahati: The mortal remains of Assam’s most popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, were brought on Sunday, drawing tens of thousands of grieving fans who lined the streets of Guwahati to bid a final farewell.

The 52-year-old musician died in Singapore on Friday after a swimming accident. His body was flown to Delhi and later brought to Assam by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally.

At the airport where thousands of his fans were waiting overnight Mr Garg’s wife Ms Garima Saikia Garg broke down as she placed a traditional Assamese gamosa and flowers on the casket.

A prolific and beloved artist, Zubeen left an indelible mark across multiple languages, delivering iconic songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. Among his most memorable contributions was the chart-topping hit---Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster, which cemented his place in the hearts of music lovers across the country. Shops and markets were closed in parts of Assam as the state mourned a performer who recorded more than 38,000 songs across 40 languages and dialects in a career spanning three decades.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister of State for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior state officials were also present to receive the body. From the airport, a flower-decked ambulance began the slow journey to Mr Garg’s residence in Kahilipara, accompanied by police officials, family members, and musicians.

Tens of thousands of mourners clogged the roads, showering petals on the coffin, holding banners and cut-outs, and singing his songs in unison.

The singer’s 85-year-old father and close relatives were given private time with the body at the family home before it was moved to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, where it will remain through the day for public homage.

Many fans had camped outside the venue overnight, with crowds swelling further as the day progressed. Meanwhile the Assam government has identified near Sonapur for the cremation of popular singer Zubeen Garg. The Assam chief minister who is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting tonight is expected to announce the time and day of the funeral in consultation with the family members.

In the wake of massive turnout of people, the ongoing ceremony to pay tribute to the singer is expected to continue throughout the night as thousands of people have lined up outside the stadium to pay their last respect.