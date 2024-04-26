2nd Phase of LS Polls Witnesses 61 Per Cent Voter Turnout Amid EVM Glitches

NEW DELHI: The second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections saw nearly 61 per cent voter turnout as people avoided venturing out of homes in the summer heat and voted largely in the morning and evening. Polling in the second phase covered 88 seats across 13 states and UTs amid complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said polling remained largely peaceful though incidents of intimidation were reported from Manipur in the second phase too.

The ECI data showed the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 79.25 per cent polling, followed by Manipur 77.32 per cent, while the turnout in Uttar Pradesh was at 54.85 per cent and Maharashtra at 56.63 per cent.

Rajasthan registered 64.07 per cent, West Bengal 71.84 per cent, Assam 71.11 per cent, Bihar 55.08 per cent, Chhattisgarh 73.55 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 71.91 per cent, Karnataka 68.26 per cent, Kerala 65.78 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh 57.76 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning urged people to cast their votes in record numbers and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy. Stressing on the importance of each vote, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi issued impassioned appeals asking people to step out and exercise their franchise.

After the end of polling, Modi in a tweet said, “Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh (Congress), and former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS) are among the key candidates while BJP’s Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.

Polling was held in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

After Friday’s phase, polling is over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura. In the first phase on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).