2347 voters to cast votes through home voting in Guntur District

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur collector Venugopal Reddy supervised the EVM allocation; webcasting in 1309 booths, Home Voting for Elderly and Disabled for the Guntur Parliament Elections at a meeting held at the VC meeting hall in the Collectorate on Friday.



District Election Officer M Venugopal Reddy informed the candidates that ballot units, control units, and VVPAT units allocated for the Guntur Parliament Elections were distributed through the first randomization.

Out of 1915 polling booths in the district, webcasting will be conducted in 1309 polling booths, and micro observers have been appointed for 372 critical polling stations.



