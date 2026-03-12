20 Civilians Held Hostage In Manipur’s Ukhrul Released

Guwahati: Twenty civilians who were taken hostage by Kuki armed group in Shangkai village in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday were released on Thursday morning.

Security sources said that the captive passengers from Ukhrul were rescued and handed over to Tangkhul civil society organisations at Litan Police Station at around 4 am. After their release, they began their journey back to Ukhrul.

Fresh tension had prevailed in parts of the Ukhrul district after about 20 civilians were taken hostage by an armed group on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul community had sought the immediate intervention of Manipur chief minister for the safe release of civilians allegedly held captive at Shangkai along the Ukhrul–Imphal road on Wednesday.

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Wednesday also expressed concern over the incident. He assured the families of the victims and the public that the government was treating the matter seriously and would take all necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such a cowardly act.

Meanwhile, security sources said that the state government has taken note of the incident and necessary steps have been taken to ensure a safe and smooth movement through the highways of the state. Security sources indicated the involvement of the Kuki armed group into the incident.