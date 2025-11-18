100 Patents, NIRF Rank 7, and a Valley Rising Above the Headlines

SRINAGAR: In an era when Kashmir too often makes headlines for strife and sorrow, a quiet yet powerful silver lining is rising above the horizon — one woven not from conflict, but from knowledge, innovation, and hope.

At Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), a new narrative is being written- a story of world-class research, record-breaking patents, thriving young entrepreneurs, and agricultural excellence that places the scenic Himalayan region among India’s very best. Here, in the same soil that has seen decades of turmoil, a generation of scientists, students, and farmers is cultivating something enduring — pride, progress, and possibility. This is the Kashmir that deserves to be seen. This is the Kashmir that is quietly, determinedly, changing the script.

Powered by an outstanding faculty comprising nationally and internationally acclaimed scientists, the University is delivering world-class research, groundbreaking innovations, and technologies that are making India proud on the global stage. In one of the landmark achievements, SKUAST-K recently secured its 100th patent — with an astonishing 43 patents filed in the first ten months of 2025 alone.

“This milestone is a powerful testament to the University’s unwavering commitment to translating cutting-edge research into tangible, farmer-friendly solutions that benefit agriculture, industry, and society at large,” Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai said during “An Autumn Afternoon” – a media interaction hosted by him at the main campus nestled in the picturesque Srinagar valley.

Several key members of his leadership team and a group of exceptionally talented students—young innovators who have already earned national and regional recognition for their groundbreaking startups, patented technologies, and transformative contributions to agriculture-were also present. With pride and confidence, they showcased their achievements, embodying the vibrant spirit of a new Kashmir driven by creativity, science, and enterprise.

One of the team members remarked, “At a time when Kashmir is often misrepresented in media narratives, these accomplishments remind the nation that excellence in agricultural education, research, and innovation is not just alive but thriving in the region.”

In the recent past, the SKUAST-K has achieved two major milestones- filing its 100th patent and securing the 7th rank among 78 agricultural universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 (Agriculture and Allied Sectors) released by the Ministry of Education.

The University’s innovation ecosystem, launched in 2020 under the World Bank-funded NAHEP project, made history by becoming the first State Agricultural University in India to adopt an Innovation and Startup Policy and establish the SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE).

In five years, SKIIE has incubated 89 startups and facilitated 100 patents, backed by key national partnerships including DST’s i-TBI, NABARD’s Rural Business Incubator, BIRAC E-Yuva Centre, MeitY’s startup commercialisation project, and the JKCIP incubation component.

The JKCIP Incubation and Startup Cell, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has emerged as J&K’s central platform for agri-entrepreneurship. It offers end-to-end support — ideathons, mentorship, seed funding, training, and market access — empowering rural youth and women to launch technology-driven enterprises.

University authorities described the twin achievements as a proud moment for J&K, underlining the region’s growing stature in agricultural research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Replying to a question, VC Prof. Ganai expressed serious concern over the ongoing construction boom in the Valley, acknowledging that it is rapidly encroaching upon vast stretches of prime agricultural land. “This unchecked conversion of fertile farmland into concrete structures is a matter of grave concern,” he said. He, however, also said that despite rapid urbanisation and shrinking farmland, SKUAST-K continues to drive productivity gains and has urged the government to enforce stronger land-use policies to protect the Valley’s fertile agricultural land.

“Take Srinagar, for example—it has unfortunately become one of the most unplanned and disorganised cities in the country, with no effective land-use policy in place. Yet, even as fertile farmland shrinks, SKUAST-K has managed to deliver extraordinary leaps in productivity through cutting-edge technologies and precision scientific farming,” Prof. Ganai remarked.

Elaborating, he said that Kashmir now achieves 10–12 tonnes of rice per hectare against the national average of just 3 tonnes — three to four times higher. Even compared to Punjab’s 5 tonnes per hectare, Kashmir doubles the yield at 10 tonnes. In horticulture and orchards, the region records 40–60 tonnes per hectare, far surpassing the national average of 10 tonnes and delivering four to six times the output, he said.

Prof. Ganai also outlined SKUAST-K’s pioneering interventions to reverse the declining saffron production, boost walnut yields, develop and introduce high-yielding and climate-resilient apple varieties, deploy scientifically validated disease-control methods for fruits and vegetables, and equip farmers with advanced irrigation technologies to combat the growing challenges of global warming.

He emphasised the University’s efforts to promote autumn tourism in Kashmir. For the past two months, SKUAST-K has been celebrating the season with its spectacular Chrysanthemum Garden, aiming to position autumn as a major tourist attraction alongside the famous spring Tulip Garden.

SKUAST-K stands today not just as an academic institution, but as a powerful engine of innovation, entrepreneurship, and socio-economic transformation in J&K. By blending cutting-edge science with ground-level solutions, protecting precious farmland, empowering youth, and showcasing the region’s natural beauty, the University is scripting a new, hopeful narrative — one where Kashmir leads India’s agricultural future with pride , resilience, and global excellence.

The VC expressed deep gratitude to the J&K government and the Centre for their generous funding and unwavering support. He stated that, alongside the exceptional talent of its faculty and students, it is this robust financial backing that has enabled SKUAST-Kashmir to earn national acclaim and gain global recognition for its outstanding contributions to agricultural science and innovation.