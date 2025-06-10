 Top
Crippling Heatwave in Jammu, Samba Hottest at 46.6

PTI
10 Jun 2025 7:45 AM IST

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius

A man covers his head with cloth to protect from the heat on a hot summer day in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Jammu: Heatwave persisted in the Jammu region on Monday with Samba recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius while Jammu city touched 44.3 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The Jammu region is experiencing extreme heatwave conditions for the past four days. Today, five districts recorded temperatures above the 40-degree mark, they said.

The maximum temperature in Jammu city on Monday was higher than Sunday's 42.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Ramban recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius and Kathua 43.2 degree Celsius, , the MeT department said.

Srinagar's daytime temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Leh and Kargil districts recorded 26.9 and 27.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.


