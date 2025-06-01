Youth Murdered For Alcohol In Madhapur

Hyderabad:An 18-year-old youth who was celebrating his mother’s birthday with friends was murdered by three unidentified assailants who had demanded some liquor, Madhapur inspector D. Krishna Mohan said on Saturday. The murder took place behind a private hospital on Friday night.

According to inspector Mohan, the deceased was identified as Jayant Goud, an intermediate college dropout. Jayant was celebrating his mother’s birthday with seven friends when three strangers approached the group and asked reportedly for a glass of whiskey.

When Jayant refused, an argument broke out between the two groups. The situation escalated quickly. One of the assailants pulled out a knife, prompting the group to scatter in fear. While Jayant tried to climb a boulder to escape, he was stabbed under the armpit and in the abdomen. The attackers then fled the scene.



Jayant’s friends, with help from locals, rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. They called 100 and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and registered a case. His body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway. “The place where the incident occurred is government land. It lacks proper development. A lot of untoward incidents happen there,” said an official.

Bizman lost Rs 25.9L in dry fruit scam



Hyderabad:A 35-year-old businessman lost `25.9 lakh to scammers posing as representatives of a dry fruit company offering a bogus distribution licence. According to the police, the fraud began in January when the victim’s brother searched online for distributorship opportunities. On January 28, the victim received a WhatsApp call. The caller claimed to be from the sales department of a firm and offered him a dealership in Begum Bazaar for a deposit of `15 lakh.



When the victim said he could not afford the full amount, the scammer offered a so-called subsidised licence and began demanding payments under various pretexts such as registration, security and agreement fees.

By March, the victim had transferred several amounts, including `4.9 lakh as order advance, `9 lakh for a licence agreement, and Rs 4 lakh as bank security. The fraudster kept assuring him of dispatch, insurance and vehicle arrangements, but no goods were ever delivered.

On March 24, the scammers claimed the dispatch was ready, but when the victim asked for vehicle details, his calls went unanswered. The phone numbers were eventually switched off. He later filed an online complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime wing and a case was registered.

Cybercrime police have urged aspiring entrepreneurs to beware of fraudulent distributorship offers. Common red flags include WhatsApp-based communication, urgent payment demands and lack of verifiable documentation. Victims are advised to report incidents at cybercrime.gov.in or call the Cyber Helpline at 1930.