Youth Crushed To Death Under Chariot Wheels During Ratha Yatra In Odisha’s Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident during Ratha Yatra celebrations in Odisha’s Ganjam district, a young man lost his life after being crushed under the wheels of a chariot on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Shibaram Behera, met with the fatal accident at Shikula village under Purushottampur police limits while participating in the annual procession. According to eyewitness accounts, Shibaram accidentally slipped and fell under the moving chariot as it was being pulled by devotees. He sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

He was immediately rushed to Purushottampur Medical Centre for emergency medical care. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, dampening the festive spirit. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy was killed after a DJ vehicle overturned during a local celebration in Anaharapur village under Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district on Friday night. The victim was identified as Soumyaranjan Raut.

Eyewitnesses said the mishap occurred when the DJ vehicle lost control while moving over an uneven stretch of road, overturned, and crushed the minor beneath it. Locals rushed to the spot, but the boy could not be saved.

Both incidents have triggered grief and shock in their respective villages, turning festive gatherings into scenes of mourning.