Youngster Stabbed Over Love Dispute in Tirupati

Kurnool:A young woman reportedly incited her colleague to attack another young man over love-related issues in Tirupati on Saturday. The victim, Lokesh, a student from Mohan Babu University, was attacked while watching a movie at a local theatre.

During the screening, a person seated behind Lokesh suddenly stabbed him with a knife and fled. The young woman, Kavya, who had accompanied Lokesh, was seen absconding with the assailant, adding to the suspicions surrounding the incident.

Tirupati East police shifted injured Lokesh to Ruia Hospital for treatment. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the police identified the victim and determined that Kavya, Lokesh's classmate, was involved. They believe that one Karthik from Sullurpet was responsible for the attack. The police suspect the attack was premeditated, linked to a love affair between Karthik and Kavya.

An investigation has been launched, with the initial findings indicating that personal issues were the motive behind the attack.

