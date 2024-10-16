Worker falls off building, dies

Hyderabad:A 25-year-old died allegedly after accidentally falling off the second floor of a building in Chandanagar on Tuesday. According to Chandanagar SI Sandhya, the deceased has been identified as Kishore, 25, a native of Rajasthan, residing in Chandanagar along with four friends from Bihar.

The complainant, Kamalanathan Nanda Kumar, 49, a businessman, said Kishore had recently worked in his shop for a few days and then left. On October 1, he returned to Nanda Kumar’s shop and started working. On October 14, Kishore left the shop abruptly and returned sometime later in a drunk condition. He was sent back home by the complainant.

The next day, the complainant received a phone call from Kishore’s roommates that he fell off the second floor.