Woman's Body Kept Indoors for Four Days

Hyderabad:The body of a 45‑year‑old woman was kept inside a flat for nearly four days by her family members, reportedly due to a superstition, in Kukatpally. The matter came to light on Monday after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

According to Kukatpally police, the incident occurred at Sri Sai Bharadwaj Apartments in Ramakrishna Nagar. The deceased, Shailaja, had been suffering from health issues and died on February 13.



Her family, originally from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, comprised her mother Santhakumari and a brother. Her father, Yesuratnam, a former assistant sub‑inspector, had died about 10 years ago.



Locals said the family remained inside the house without informing anyone of Shailaja’s death. When questioned, they reportedly argued that what they did inside their home was a personal matter. Police were eventually alerted and entered the flat after another argument.



The body was later sent to Eluru for final rites. Police said the family, who follow Christianity, believed that conducting prayers for five days instead of a funeral would help the deceased’s soul rest in peace.



Drunk remanded after assaulting cop

Hyderabad:A 27‑year‑old private employee was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday after assaulting a police constable and creating a ruckus at Vanasthalipuram police station on Monday night.



The accused, Dendi Karthik Reddy, a resident of Prashanth Nagar, was initially detained following a Dial‑100 call reporting a drunken brawl at Diamond Wines near Panama.



Police said at around 8.15 pm, Karthik Reddy, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, quarrelled with other customers at the wine shop and created a public nuisance. Patrolling personnel shifted him to the police station, where he continued to misbehave, verbally abusing members of the public and staff. When constable Yadagiri questioned his behaviour, Karthik head‑butted him, causing a bleeding injury.



Based on the constable’s complaint, Vanasthalipuram police registered a case against Karthik Reddy for obstructing a public servant and assault. Another case was filed following a complaint by Kiran regarding the altercation at the wine shop.



The accused was produced before a magistrate, remanded in judicial custody, and shifted to Cherlapally Central Jail.





