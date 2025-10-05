Woman Under Treatment Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad:A 21-year-old woman attacked her mother who attempted to stop her, and died by suicide at their residence in Medipally on Thursday, police said on Saturday. Police said the deceased, Madhuri, was upset ever since the death of her father Muralikrishna five years ago.

Investigating officer D. Uday Bhaskar said Madhuri had earlier attempted to die by suicide and had undergone psychiatric treatment at a hospital, which she completed a few months ago. Her condition did not improve.



On Thursday, Madhuri reportedly attempted to die by suicide but survived with injuries. When her mother Rajampet Vani tried to stop her, Madhuri stabbed her. Vani’s brother, Bhaskar, rushed her to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Later, neighbours informed Vani that Madhuri had died by suicide.

Cyberabad cops nab 26 harrassers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing’s (WCSW) SHE Teams conducted 124 decoy operations and caught 26 persons indulging in indecent acts in public, booking petty cases against them, between September 28 and October 4. Twelve complaints from women were also received. Sixty-one awareness programmes and four counselling sessions were held, police said. The family counselling centre mediated in 16 marital disputes. The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) rescued six commercial sex trade victims and arrested three accused.



1 hurt as car hits vehicles

Hyderabad: One woman sustained injuries after a high-end car allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler and two cars at a traffic signal, near the cycling track in Narsingi, on Saturday morning.



According to Narsingi sub-inspector G Saritha, the high-end car had four occupants, including two software engineers, and was coming from Gachibowli. The victim, who was a pillion for a ride-hailing app rider, sustained simple injuries, while others escaped unhurt. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The victim was shifted to a hospital for treatment where she is said to be stable. While initially the driver and the passengers escaped from the scene, they were later traced and called to the police station. Two passengers – Vikas and Abhijeet – reached the police station, while police were awaiting the driver to arrive.

A case has been registered with available information from the scene and investigation into the incident is underway. The police did not reveal names of the victim or the main accused yet.

Four Rescued After Fire Hits Three Outlets

Hyderabad:Four people were rescued after three shops were gutted in fire in Lothkunta in Trimulgherry, at around 10.30am on Saturday. No casualties were reported. According to Trimulgherry police, the fire erupted in a two-storey cycle shop and later spread to two other shops beside. Locals who spotted the fire informed the police, who reached the spot and informed the fire station.



Meanwhile, there were two adults and two children on the first floor of the building, who were rescued by the police. They broke the door open and got them out to the ground floor without any injuries.

Fire officers doused the flames. While the cycle shop was gutted, the other two were damaged.

Based on a complaint by the owner, police said they registered a case and further investigation into the incident is underway. “We are investigating the matter and will alter sections of FIR if we find any foul play. For now, we suspect the fire was a result of a short circuit,” an official from the police station said.