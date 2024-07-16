Woman passenger accuses TSRTC conductor of bad touch

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad posted on X, her plight in a TSRTC bus bound to Himayatnagar. In her post, she alleged that the state-run bus conductor reportedly touched her inappropriately.

In her tweet, she said, “NO GIRL SHOULD SUFFER IN SILENCE -hyderabad i was travelling in the bus 65M/123. the ticket collector took the chance of the crowded bus and started touching my chest then he directly went down and was touching my private part, i shouted very loudly. Pls see comment @TSRTC_Buses (sic).”

“I am 21-yr old. I was coming back from Manikonda to Himayath Nagar. I took the bus of 65M/123 Mehadhipatnam bus. The bus was very crowed so the collector took chance.”

“He did this in front of everyone at 8'O Clock, I don't know how many teenage girls are suffering from this in silence. I want the govt to respond,” she said, tagging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao, the Hyderabad police and She teams.

TGRTC managing director and vice-chairman V.C. Sajjanar said, “A case has been registered with the Raidurgam police against the conductor. We are trying to sensitise drivers and conductors in order to avoid such incidents,” he said.

The TSRTC MD also tweeted that the victim had filed a complaint at the Raidurgam police station of the Cyberabad commissionerate at the initiative of TGSRTC officials.

The women’s safety wing replied to the woman’s post, “Namasthe. Thank you for bringing it to our notice. We would like to speak with you in detail to take action quickly. Kindly, DM us your contact details, our officer will speak with you.”

The team road squad of the city police tweeted, “Ma’am, Please do not get disturbed with all this. Please stay strong. Thank you for coming out and putting your voice forward. Kindly consider reporting it to police authorities. Please try to provide evidence to

@hydcitypolice and @TG_SheTeams. Please take care.”

Sajjanar had also replied to the woman’s post saying, ”Sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. Will definitely look into this and take necessary action.” Further investigation into the matter is underway.