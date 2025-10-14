Woman Kills Twins, Ends Life

Hyderabad:A 27-year-old woman killed her two-year-old twin children and died by suicide, allegedly following frequent harassment by her husband. Sailakshmi, a homemaker from Nuzvid in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, had married Anil Kumar, an IT employee, in August 2022. The couple had twins — a son and a daughter.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday at Phase-1, Padmaraonagar in Balanagar, while Anil was at his brother’s house in Miyapur, preparing to travel to Visakhapatnam for a family function. Sailakshmi reportedly smothered her children with a pillow before taking her own life. A cab driver passing by saw her bleeding and unresponsive and alerted the building owner, who informed her parents.



Her father, Marraiah Babu, told the police that Sailakshmi had been under emotional distress due to harassment by her husband. The couple had recently learnt that their son was autistic, which had further strained the relationship.



“Anil would often taunt her, saying she should not have given birth to the child,” the complainant said. Balanagar police registered a case against Anil Kumar for abetment to suicide and are investigating. “He has not been taken into custody yet, but legal action will follow,” an official said. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.



Manuu students demand Union polls



Hyderabad:Nearly a year after the last Students’ Union election at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was suspended, students say the absence of an elected body has weakened representation and accountability on campus. The prolonged silence from the administration has fuelled frustration among students.



The elections, earlier scheduled for September 24, 2024, were cancelled after protests over hostel food and amenities. The administration cited “prevailing unrest,” but students allege the protest was peaceful and used as a pretext to indefinitely delay elections.



“Without an elected body, even small complaints like broken lights or canteen issues never reach decision-makers,” said Talha Mannan, a postgraduate student and former union member. “It’s frustrating to be left without a voice.”

Students say normalcy returned months ago, yet the administration has not announced a new schedule. Reports indicate that the previous union was dissolved after just 82 days in office. Some allege that the administration prefers a “quieter campus” and sees the Union as a challenge to authority.

Faculty members shared the concern. “When students don’t elect their representatives, key perspectives are lost at committee tables,” said a professor who requested anonymity. “It diminishes accountability and decision-making.”

Though the university has not issued an official comment, students say an election schedule must be announced soon to restore confidence. “Prolonging this any further undermines trust and the university’s democratic identity,” said Talha.





Infested spices seized in Hyd raids



Hyderabad:The state food safety department found severe hygiene lapses, including rodent and pest infestation, expired stock and unlabelled goods, during raids on Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd in Jalpally and Divine Spices in Bandlaguda Jagir, both in Rangareddy district.

Inspectors also noted the absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisors and the lack of staff medical records. About 15 kg of black pepper and 18 kg of bay leaves contaminated with rat droppings were seized, along with unlabelled curry leaf powder violating the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. The samples were sent for laboratory analysis, and improvement notices were issued.



Over 30 spice manufacturing and repacking units were inspected statewide. While the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) has temporarily paused its national drive, Telangana’s enforcement teams continue state-level checks “to maintain public confidence in food safety,” a GHMC official said.



The GHMC has also expanded inspections to supermarkets and dark-store warehouses. In recent raids on more than 40 outlets, officials found expired products, poor pest control and a lack of hygiene certification for staff. Officials said legal action, including licence suspension or prosecution, will follow once test results confirm contamination.



2 held for assaulting, filming minor



Karimnagar:Karimnagar police arrested M. Vishwa Teja, 19, and N. Sunny, 22, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl, filming the act and circulating the video on social media. The incident, which occurred about a week ago, came to light after the victim’s parents were informed of the video and approached the Kothapalli police. Karimnagar Rural ACP G. Vijay Kumar said the accused were known to the victim and were allegedly addicted to drugs. “They not only assaulted the girl but also introduced her to intoxicants,” he said. Both have been booked under sections of the Pocso Act and IT laws.



Sacked staff ends life at workplace



Hyderabad:A 44-year-old died by suicide at the office premises of his former employer in Rajiv Gandhinagar, Suraram, around 11.30 am on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Narsareddy Narayana Reddy, a native of Kamareddy district who had moved to the city with his wife and two children for work. He was reportedly separated from his family due to alcohol addiction.



Two years ago, Reddy had suffered a fracture in both legs after being hit by a car near Narsapur while returning from Bodhan with company materials. His wife, Lalitha, said the firm had paid for his treatment but later asked him to stop working. “He recovered and rejoined, but was fired a month ago. Unable to find work, he became depressed and ended his life,” she said.



Workers found his body near a tree on the premises and informed the police. Lalitha and relatives protested outside the company, alleging neglect and the lack of support after his accident. “No one ever reached out to help him,” she said. Suraram police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.



Surveyor, aide in ACB net



Karimnagar:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Madishetti Venugopal, a government mandal surveyor in Sircilla, and his private assistant, Sura Vamshi, for accepting a bribe of `20,000 to process a land survey report.



Venugopal had demanded Rs 30,000 from a local resident for a survey in Chinna Bonalu village. He first collected Rs 10,000 on October 13 after completing the survey and demanded the balance before handing over the report. The complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught Venugopal’s assistant receiving the remaining Rs 20,000 on Tuesday.

The tainted money was recovered, and both were taken into custody. ACB officials said the duo would be produced before the court after completion of formalities.

