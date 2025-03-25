Woman gang raped in Sangareddy

Hyderabad:A woman who was travelling in an autorickshaw along with her husband was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle and raped by two persons in Kandi of Sangareddy district, police said on Tuesday. The report of the rape came even as the state struggled to overcome the shock of the assault on a woman in the ladies compartment of an MMTS train.

The incident took place near Mamidipally highway in Kandi during the early hours of Tuesday. The victim and her husband, residents of Vaddepalli, were travelling in their autorickshaw towards Patancheru when two unidentified men on a two-wheeler intercepted them.



The attackers forced the autorickshaw to stop, dragged the woman out and raped her. When her husband tried to intervene, he was beaten and sustained injuries to his hand and left eye. The assailants then fled the scene.



After recovering from shock, the couple filed a complaint. Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that a case had been registered and a manhunt was launched to apprehend the perpetrators. He, along with law enforcement officers, visited the crime scene to gather evidence.



According to the sources, police have formed three teams to track the suspects. The victim's statement was recorded in the presence of Bharosa teams and a medical examination was conducted. The incident occurred on the service road of the highway.

Police searched video footage from CCTV cameras located near the scene and used technical means to track the absconding perpetrators.