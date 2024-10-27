Woman Duped of ₹50,000 by Cyber Imposters

Hyderabad:Cyber fraudsters threatened a woman stating that her son has been arrested in a sexual assault case by the city police and collected Rs 50,000 from her through digital banking.

The victim Rabia Nazneen, a native of Narayanpet, who had come to visit her relatives in Rehmatnagar received a Whatsapp video call in which the fraudsters reportedly dressed in police uniform stated that her son has been arrested in a sexual assault and demanded `50,000 for his release, police said.

When the victim insisted on speaking to her son, she was told that he was not in a position to talk.

Meanwhile his accomplice started crying in her son's tone, ‘ammi bachao mujhe chuda lo’. Rabia believed them and transferred the amount to their account, police said.

“We have recorded her statement, registered a FIR and transferred the case to Narayanpet police station as per the jurisdiction”, G. Srinivas Varma, Maduranagar inspector, said.