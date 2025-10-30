Woman Drowns Trying to Retrieve Purse

Hyderabad:A woman drowned after falling into a canal while trying to retrieve her purse near the Majedpur culvert under the Abdullapurmet police limits on Thursday. Police said the victim, wife of Racha Prabhakar from Nandanam in Bhuvanagiri mandal, was travelling with her husband on a bike from Narapally to their hometown when the vehicle skidded. Her handbag fell into the water, and she slipped and fell while trying to recover it. Prabhakar, with the help of locals, pulled her out and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Teen ends life after being scolded



Hyderabad:A 15-year-old Class 9 student of a government school in Thukkuguda died by suicide at her home under Pahadishareef police limits, reportedly after being reprimanded by her house owner for playing loud music. Her mother was away at the time.



Police said the girl had earlier called her uncle to say she, his daughter, and another friend were dancing to music at home when the house owner scolded them for causing a disturbance. The group dispersed soon after.



That evening, her mother returned and found the girl unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Based on the mother’s complaint, Pahadishareef police registered a case and began an investigation. All names are being withheld to protect the minor’s identity.



Auto driver killed after drunken fight



Hyderabad:A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was murdered in his vehicle following a brawl with a drinking partner at Bakhtawarguda under Tolichowki police limits. Police identified the victim as Mohammed Muzammil, alias Ayub, found dead on the passenger seat late Wednesday night. Investigators said he was strangled with a plastic wire.



Police suspect Muzammil had been drinking with Mohammed Khalid of Shaheennagar in when they began arguing. Khalid allegedly strangled him and fled. A special team has been formed to trace the accused. After the postmortem at Osmania General Hospital, the body was handed over to family members for the last rites on Thursday.

BTech student found dead in hostel

Hyderabad:A 19-year-old engineering student was found dead in his room at a private hostel in Maisammaguda under Petbasheerabad police limits late on Wednesday night.



Police said the deceased, P. Mallikarjuna, a third-year BTech student, was living in a private hostel. After finishing his exams on October 29, he spent the evening with friends before retiring to his room around 10.30 pm. When friends called him at 11.45 pm and got no response, they broke open the door and found him unresponsive.



He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Petbasheerabad ASI Maheshwar Reddy said a preliminary probe suggests the student may have died by suicide following a failed love affair. A case has been registered based on his father’s complaint.

Speeding kills youth on flyover

Hyderabad:A 23-year-old youth riding his sports bike died after the bike rammed into a divider and crashed on the Dr B.R. Ambedkar flyover in Balanagar on Thursday afternoon. Police said the victim, Vishnu Molakala Rohan Dev of Maitrivanam Colony, Old Bowenpally, was riding at high speed when he lost control, at about 2 pm.



The bike veered to the other side of the road and came to rest against flowerpots. Rohan Dev suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. “The crash occurred due to overspeeding. The rider lost control of the vehicle,” said Balanagar ASI Mohd Haji.





