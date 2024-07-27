Top
Andhra Pradesh: Tractor Overturns, Kills Woman in Kurnool

DC Correspondent
27 July 2024 3:48 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Tractor Overturns, Kills Woman in Kurnool
: A woman was killed when a tractor carrying a heavy load of black stone overturned in Bethamcherla mandal on Saturday.(Representational Image)

Kurnool: A woman was killed when a tractor carrying a heavy load of black stone overturned in Bethamcherla mandal on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Sasikala (29), was traveling from Balapalapalle to Papasani Kottala in Bethamcherla mandal on the tractor. The vehicle overturned near Balapalapalle village, and the heavy load crushed her to death.

Bethamcherla police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

