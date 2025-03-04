Woman dies by suicide after death of her husband

Ananatapur:In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman died by suicide after knowing about the death of her husband in Satya Sai district on Monday.

Sources said Thimmappa Reddy of Kotipi village in Hindupur mandal was suffering from a brief illness for many days but he was attending agricultural practices regularly. On Monday morning he went to the agricultural field on the outskirts of the village. After he returned to the house, he fell unconscious. Locals alerted 108 services as the ambulance rushed to the village, and the team declared he died of cardiac arrest.

Shocked over the death of her husband, Bhagyamma died by suicide. Villagers lamented over the sudden death of the couple. Hindupur police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Bhagyamma to Hindupur hospital.