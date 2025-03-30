Woman booked on cruelty charges

Hyderabad:The Attapur police on Saturday booked a case of cruelty against women and abetment to suicide against one Ameesh Loya after his wife died by suicide at their home in Huda Colony. Police identified the deceased as Pinki, 37, working as a mehendi designer.

The police said that the couple had recently got married in court. Her family members told the police that Loya had begun harassing Pinki soon after. The complaint was lodged by Pinki’s 55-year-old mother. Further investigation into the incident is underway.



Hyderabad: The Miyapur police and Madhapur SOT raided a house in Hafeezpet and apprehended four persons involved in online betting. The accused were Jeet Sharma of Rajasthan, Madishetty Ajay, his wife Sandhya, Basiboina Sumanth, and Beera Ganesh Kumar. Suresh Gavala and Madishetty Kara were absconding. Police seized `53,000 cash and online balance of `20,60,603.