Woman, Baby Found Dead In Anakapalli; Dowry Death Case Filed

Visakhapatnam:A 30-year-old woman and her six-month-old son were found dead at their home in Kanakamahalakshmi Nagar, Chodavaram mandal, Anakapalli district.

The deceased have been identified as Poreddi Veena (30) and her infant son, Poreddi Viyansh. Police believe the deaths occurred between 12 noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Veena’s parents alleged that she had been subjected to dowry harassment, leading to the tragedy. Based on their complaint, police have registered a case under Section 304-B of the Indian Penal Code relating to dowry death.

Deputy superintendent of police M. Sravani visited the scene on Thursday, conducted an inspection and reviewed the investigation. She confirmed to the media that the case was registered following the allegations made by Veena’s family.