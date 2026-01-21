Woman Arrested in Kukatpally for Strangling Husband and Staging it as Accident

Hyderabad:The Kukatpally police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband over alleged physical and mental harassment and staging it as an accidental death, on Monday. Kukatpally inspector V. Subba Rao said the victim, Sudheer Reddy, and alleged accused Jaggavarapu Brahma Gnana Prasanna, has been married for 20 years.

Sudheer Reddy’s death was reported on December 23 in Kukatpally; Prasanna had told his sister that he died after his head accidentally hit with a cot. Postmortem reports revealed that Sudheer died due to strangulation. During questioning, Prasanna allegedly confessed to strangling her husband for continuous physical and mental harassment.



“Sudheer often got drunk and suspected his wife of having an illicit affair and physical and mental torture followed. There was also a quarrel between the couple right before the murder,” a Kukatpally police officer said.



Caste Abuse Case: Couple Sentenced to 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment



Hyderabad:The VII Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-SC/ST Court, in LB Nagar, on Tuesday sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each in a case of criminal intimidation and caste-based abuse registered at the Kukatpally police station in 2018.



The convicts, Danda Srinivasa Rao, 52, and his wife Danda Shiva Kumari, 48, were also fined `10,000 each. The complaint was lodged on August 21, 2018, by a 26-year-old private employee, belonging to the SC (Mala) community, on an incident that occurred on February 14, 2018, near Vignanpuri in Kukatpally.

The complainant was called to the Kukatpally police station by the accused under the pretext of a settlement. Outside the police station premises, the accused allegedly questioned his social and financial background and abused and humiliated him in public using caste-based and vulgar language, besides issuing threats to his life.



CP Flags Rise in Fake E-Challan Scams; Urges Payment via Official Website Only



Hyderabad:Police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday asked motorists to not pay traffic penalties via SMS links, and only do so via the official e-challan website. He noted that there was a worrying increase in fraudsters sending phishing links via SMS to motorists. Once clicked, they would take the motorists to fake websites that look identical to the official portal. Believing them to be genuine, motorists were entering their details which resulted in their bank accounts getting emptied.