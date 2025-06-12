Woman Alleges Dowry Harassment

Hyderabad:A 33-year-old housewife from RTC Colony approached the Malkajgiri police, alleging dowry harassment and forcible separation from her children by her in-laws.

According to the complainant, she was married to a 40-year-old RMP doctor from Doulathabad in Siddipet district, and the couple has three children.

Since the beginning of the marriage, she was allegedly subjected to continuous harassment and dowry demands by her husband, his parents and extended family members, including his uncle and aunt.

The woman stated that a recent argument broke out between her and her husband at their residence in Malkajgiri, following which her in-laws verbally abused her using vulgar language, physically assaulted her, and forcibly evicted her from the house. The residence was then locked to prevent her from re-entering.



Fearing for her safety, the woman took shelter at her mother’s house. However, she alleged that her three children were confined at her in-laws’ residence and denied to her. She further claimed that her in-laws threatened her, saying they would get her husband remarried if she pursued the case. Malkajgiri inspector Satyanarayana confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 85, 126(2), and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS. The matter is under investigation.







Kalpika faces legal action over pub row

Hyderabad:Two weeks after actress Kalpika Ganesh’s altercation at Prism Club and Kitchen went viral on social media, Gachibowli police have registered a case against her based on a complaint filed by Deepak Bajaj, managing partner of the club. Police booked the case under Sections 324(4), 352, and 351(2) of the BNS, after obtaining court permission as the alleged offences are non-cognisable.



According to the complaint, Kalpika, along with a male guest, consumed food and beverages worth `2,200 at the pub on the night of the incident. At the time of billing around 11.30 pm, she reportedly demanded the cheesecake be given as a complimentary item. Although staff offered a brownie as a goodwill gesture, she allegedly refused to pay the bill, verbally abused the deputy general manager and general manager and threw the brownie plate.



Video footage from the night shows her shouting at staff and throwing plates. While Kalpika later claimed on social media that she had only requested a complimentary dessert as a birthday gesture and was mistreated in return, the footage reportedly captures her hurling abuses and behaving aggressively.



The complaint further alleges that Kalpika went live on Instagram during the incident and made serious accusations, including false allegations of rape and molestation. She also reportedly accused police officials of corruption and made defamatory remarks involving the family members of Prism’s core management.



The management has sought action against Kalpika for defamation, verbal and physical abuse of staff, property damage, non-payment for services, spreading misinformation and inciting public sentiment through false narratives on social media.



Inspector Habibullah Khan confirmed the registration of the case and stated, “Permission was taken from the court, as required for non-cognisable sections and the case has now been officially registered.”