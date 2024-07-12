Warangal: Hanamkonda police registered a case against a man for allegedly trying to kill the pet dog of another person here in Brahmanwada of Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

Adulapuram Gautham, who runs an NGO in the name of ‘Stray Animal Foundation of India’, received a video showing the torture of the pet that was recorded by a student of Brahmanwada.

Gautham along with the members of NGO Preethi found that Vinay, a resident of the same colony and snake catcher, had tortured the pet dog of Nataraj and tried to kill it by beating it. He lodged a complaint against Vinay with Hanamkonda police.

Gautham said the incident took place when the owner of the dog was absent. The dog suffered suffocation when Vinay lifted it with the chain tied to its neck. The dog's vocal cords were so badly damaged that it was not able to bark.

Hanamkonda sub-inspector K.Shravan Kumar said a case was registered against Vinay under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and started an investigation.