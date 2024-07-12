Top
Home » News » Crime

Warangal: Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Torturing Pet Dog

Crime
Puli Sharath Kumar
12 July 2024 12:58 PM GMT
Hanamkonda police register case against Vinay for torturing and attempting to kill a pet dog; NGO Stray Animal Foundation of India involved in investigation
Warangal: Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Torturing Pet Dog
x
The accused lifting the pet with a chain tied to its neck in Brahmanwada of Hanamkonda. (Image: DC)

Warangal: Hanamkonda police registered a case against a man for allegedly trying to kill the pet dog of another person here in Brahmanwada of Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

Adulapuram Gautham, who runs an NGO in the name of ‘Stray Animal Foundation of India’, received a video showing the torture of the pet that was recorded by a student of Brahmanwada.

Gautham along with the members of NGO Preethi found that Vinay, a resident of the same colony and snake catcher, had tortured the pet dog of Nataraj and tried to kill it by beating it. He lodged a complaint against Vinay with Hanamkonda police.

Gautham said the incident took place when the owner of the dog was absent. The dog suffered suffocation when Vinay lifted it with the chain tied to its neck. The dog's vocal cords were so badly damaged that it was not able to bark.

Hanamkonda sub-inspector K.Shravan Kumar said a case was registered against Vinay under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and started an investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Warangal Crime News Stray Animal Foundation of India prevention of cruelty to animals act Warangal police 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick