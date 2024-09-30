VRA Killed in Blast Over Extra-Marital Affair

Anantapur:A Village Revenue Assistant was killed by his enemies, who hurled a gelatine stick on his bed and blasted it, at Kothapalli village in Vempalli mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday night.

“Narasimha, 51, died on the spot. The VRA‘s wife Lakshmi suffered injuries. Two of their children escaped unhurt. The VRA’s mother slumped into shock,” police said.



Sources said Narasimha slept outside the house while his wife and other family members slept inside.



Police learn that Babu, native of the village, developed a grudge against the VRA over a suspected extra-marital affair and hatched a plan to eliminate him. The body was shifted to the Pulivendula hospital for post mortem.



“The VRA’s enemies temporarily occupied an old deserted house in front of his house. They quietly approached him at night, threw the battery-linked explosive on to the cot on which the man was deep asleep.”



They blasted the explosive with the help of a wire connected to the old house. Soon after the blast, they accused escaped from the spot, police said.



The sound of the explosion woke up the neighbours. They rushed to the spot and called the police in. Police shifted Lakshmi to the Pulivendula government hospital. The VRA’s mother swooned but regained consciousness after a few hours.