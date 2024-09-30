 Top
Vizag Police Seize 133 Ganja Chocolates

DC Correspondent
29 Sep 2024 8:59 PM GMT
The Visakhapatnam City Task Force, acting on a tip-off, conducted an operation on Sunday that resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of a substantial quantity of Ganja chocolates.(Representational Image. DC File Photo)

The raid took place at a pawn shop located within the jurisdiction of the 2 Town Police Station. During the inspection, officers discovered and confiscated 133 Ganja chocolates, weighing a total of 660 grams. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, was apprehended and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
