Vizag Police Seize 133 Ganja Chocolates 

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam City Task Force, acting on a tip-off, conducted an operation on Sunday that resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of a substantial quantity of Ganja chocolates.

The raid took place at a pawn shop located within the jurisdiction of the 2 Town Police Station. During the inspection, officers discovered and confiscated 133 Ganja chocolates, weighing a total of 660 grams. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, was apprehended and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.