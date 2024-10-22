Visakhapatnam: RTA seizes 5,300 driving licences in crackdown

Visakhapatnam: In a major enforcement drive against traffic violations, authorities in Visakhapatnam district have suspended over 5,300 driving licenses in the past month for helmet rule violations. The stringent action comes as part of a coordinated effort between the transport department and traffic police to enhance road safety in the city.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Adinarayana while having a conversation with Deccan Chronicle said that twe have registered a total of 5,728 cases for helmet violations and seized 5300 driving licenses . The authorities are currently processing the cancellation of licenses for an additional 2,500 violators.

"We haven't found any repeat offenders so far," said Adinarayana. "Our enforcement strategy includes a three-tiered penalty system. First-time offenders face a three-month license suspension, second offenses result in a six-month suspension, and third violations lead to vehicle seizure and license cancellation for one year."

The crackdown follows growing concerns about declining helmet usage and increasing road accidents in the city. City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has made helmet use mandatory, citing that most road accident fatalities in Visakhapatnam are attributed to riders not wearing helmets.

The initiative has received strong backing from district officials, including District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, who has instructed authorities to strictly implement the Supreme Court's mandatory helmet use order. The enforcement drive began after a public awareness meeting held on August 2 to emphasize the importance of helmet use.

Authorities are particularly emphasizing that both drivers and pillion riders must wear helmets. This marks a significant shift from previous enforcement measures, where violators could simply pay a fine and continue riding without helmets. The transport department and traffic police have confirmed that the enforcement drive will continue as part of their ongoing commitment to reducing road accidents and ensuring public safety.