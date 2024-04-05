Visakhapatnam man dies in dispute over t-shirt

Visakhapatnam: Two brothers fought over a T-shirt and one of them died in the scuffle on Friday. The incident took place in Kakarapalli village in Santhabommali mandal in Srikakulam district. The victim was identified as Ramesh (31) and his younger brother and accused in the case Suresh (25).

Reports said Suresh wore the T-shirt of Ramesh who strongly objected to it and entered into an argument. There was a scuffle and Suresh allegedly pushed Ramesh. Ramesh lost his balance and fell on a rock sustaining serious head injuries. Local residents promptly shifted him to a hospital in Srikakulam where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday morning. Police have registered a case against Suresh and are investigating.