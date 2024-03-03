Violent Vandals Wreak Havoc at Hyderabad's Pista House Restaurant
A group of individuals unleash mayhem at Pista House, Attapur, Hyderabad, after being denied entry, resulting in significant damage to property
Hyderabad: In a disturbing turn of events, a group of approximately ten individuals wreaked havoc at the Pista House restaurant, located within the jurisdiction of the Attapur Police Station in Hyderabad.
According to reports from the Cyberabad police, the incident unfolded late at night, during closing hours, when the kitchen had already ceased operations.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the group attempted to gain entry into the restaurant despite the establishment being closed for the night. Upon being denied service by the staff, the individuals resorted to violent behavior. They began vandalizing the property, causing extensive damage to furniture, fixtures, and other items within the premises.
