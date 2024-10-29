Vijayawada railway court fines 30 for drunk driving

Vijayawada:The Vijayawada Railway Court has imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on 30 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday. The III Traffic police conducted a special drive against drunk driving at various junctions across Vijayawada, resulting in the arrests of the 30 offenders, who were subsequently presented before Railway Magistrate Judge RV Sharma.

NTR District commissioner of police (CP) SV Raja Sekhara Babu announced that regular special drives against drunk driving will continue and urged commuters to adhere to Motor Vehicle (MV) Act regulations and drive safely.