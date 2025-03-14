Vijayapura Police Recover ₹2.47 Crore in Cyber Fraud Cases

Vijayapura: The Vijayapura Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police have successfully investigated five major online fraud cases, recovering Rs 2.47 crore from the accused and returning it to the victims.

Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi, along with Additional SPs Shankar Marihal and Ramanagouda Hatti, supervised the investigations.

Giving details, Laxman B Nimbargi said that a thorough investigation was conducted into these financial fraud cases, which involved scams related to digital arrests, crypto trading, part-time job offers, stock market investments, and fake railway job appointments. Following legal proceedings, the Court directed the police to return the recovered funds to the complainants.

A team led by DySP Sunil Kamble and Inspector Ramesh Awaji carried out the operations.

One of the important cases involved was where a contractor from Vijayapura was duped into investing in an international CAPEX.COM trading app. He was assured of getting 30 percent monthly returns through trading in dollars, gold, crude oil, and cryptocurrencies. The fraudsters managed to extract Rs 1.88 crore from him before the police intervened, identifying two suspects and recovering Rs 1.26 crore.

In a similar case, a resident of Talikoti was trapped into investing Rs 87 lakh through the Capitalix trading app promising high returns. The police arrested eight suspects and recovered Rs 68.25 lakh. Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining amount.

Another case registered was where fraudsters targeted job seekers by falsely offering railway department positions. A total of 13 victims were deceived into paying Rs 1.61 crore. They were told that they secured Group C and D jobs. Interestingly the accused even conducted fake training sessions in Jharkhand to make the scam appear legitimate.

The mastermind of the scam, identified as Sikandar Mohammad Basargi from Babalashewar, was arrested, and Rs 45 lakh recovered. Police officials are behind three more suspects from Delhi and Jharkhand who played a role in the fraud.

A businessman from Vijayapura was misled into investing Rs 2 crore in The Octa Trading App. He was assured a daily profit of 4 percent. Officials succeeded in identifying the suspects. Their bank accounts were frozen and a portion of the stolen money was recovered. While Rs 38 lakh was already refunded and an additional Rs 32 lakh has been retrieved.

The police also busted a fake MBBS admission scam, where a family was duped into paying Rs 39.65 lakh under the pretense that their son, who failed the NEET exam, would be provided a medical seat. Three suspects identified as Shamshuddin Kakkeri from Vijayapura and Mohammad Aqib Javed from Kalaburagi, were arrested. Another accused was detained at Mumbai airport while attempting to flee to Dubai, while one more is still on the run. So far, the police have recovered Rs 26.5 lakh from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi lauded the efforts of the police officers and staff for their dedication in bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring that the victims received their money back. The police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activities to prevent further cyber fraud cases.