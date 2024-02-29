Vet University Student's Death Rocks Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a second-year student at the Wayanad campus of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has rocked the state.

J S Sidharthan, 20, who was pursuing a course in BVSc and Animal Husbandry, was found hanging in the washroom of the men's hostel on February 18. While the police had registered a case of unnatural death initially, the postmortem examination revealed the horrific torture that the student underwent before his death.

According to police and a section of students of the university, Sidharthan had taken part in the Valentine's Day programme on the campus during which he danced with seniors. This annoyed another set of students.

On February 16, Sidharthan was on his way to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram when he got a call from a senior who asked him to return to the campus. Subsequently, he was brutally assaulted in front of over 100 students on the campus.

The post-mortem also confirmed that there were injuries and bruises all over Sidharthan's body including head, neck, jaw and back that were up to three days old. It was concluded that the injuries occurred two or three days before his death, and may have been caused by some heavy object.

However, the post-mortem report confirmed that it was a death by hanging.

So far seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. IPC sections slapped against the accused include abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and under provisions of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Akhil, one of the main accused in the case, was taken into custody by cops from Palakkad on Thursday. The investigating officer, Kalpetta DySP TN Sajeevan, said the accused was directly involved in the crime.

He said a lookout notice would be issued for the other accused.

The police officer said there is no evidence to suggest that the crime was carried out by any particular student organisation. “There is no need for me to link the incident to any political organisation,” he told media persons.

Sidharth’s father accuses CPM of shielding his son’s assailants

Meanwhile, Siddharth's father Jayaprakash levelled serious allegations against the ruling CPM saying that the party was shielding the main accused. “None of the prime accused have been arrested so far as they were getting protection from the party. My son used to say that SFI activists, most of them seniors, used to do drugs on campus. I advised him to keep away from such people,” he said.

The police had earlier arrested six people in connection with the death including three activists of the SFI.

Investigations revealed the person who called Siddharth and asked him to return to campus on February 16 was Rehan Binoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram,. He was a classmate the victim.

According to the police, the seven persons arrested now were those who had participated in the mob trial and also assaulted Siddharth. There are 18 accused in the case.

Opposition leader accuses police of shielding SFI leaders involved in the brutal crime

Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Thursday accused the police of shielding the SFI leaders involved in the student’s death. The police are making arrangements to help SFI leaders get anticipatory bail.

He alleged that Sidharth was brutally beaten in front of hundreds of students. No one came forward to save him because of the reign of terror of SFI criminals on the campus, he alleged. “Such a horrific incident is unheard of in the state,” he said and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

CPM demands strict action against culprits irrespective of their political affiliations

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said strict action would be taken against the accused irrespective of their political affiliations. Industry Minister P Rajeev said no leniency would be shown to the culprits.