Uppal: Schoolteacher arrested for student’s suicide

Hyderabad:The Uppal police on Saturday arrested a physical education teacher (PET) in connection with the suicide of an student at a private school in Uppal.

According to Uppal inspector Election Reddy, the accused, Anjaneyulu, a resident of Uppal, had fled to his native village to evade arrest. Upon his return, police received a tip-off and apprehended him at his residence.



The incident occurred on February 23, when a 14-year-old boy died by suicide after allegedly being scolded and slapped by the teacher for “changing the direction of the CCTV camera.” In a note, the boy apologised to his mother for taking the extreme step.



The boy was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A case for abetment to suicide was registered, leading to the arrest and of the teacher on Saturday.