UP Native Murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Two men allegedly killed a UP native for allegedly harassing their sisters, Balanagar sub-inspector Harish K. said. The accused reportedly informed the victim's father about the murder. The police are on the look-out for the accused.

Harish said the deceased works in factories in the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had harassed and misbehaved with women. The two men, who learnt that the accused was harassing their sisters. lured him with alcohol. They took him into an isolated area near Panchaseela Colony and attacked him fatally with a claw hammer.



