UP: Eight Killed, 2 Injured As SUV Collides With Wall In Sambhal

Sambhal: Eight people died while two others were injured after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.

The two injured -- Deva (24) and Himanshi (2) -- are undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva's condition is stated serious while Himanshi is out of danger.

According to an eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office posted on X in Hindi, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

"The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the post added.