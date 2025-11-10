Union Minister Giriraj Singh Makes Controversial Remarks Agaisnt Muslim Community

New Delhi: After Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a large cache of explosives from Haryana's Faridabad and arrested a doctor, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, in controversial remarks towards the Muslim community, asked why the accused belongs to one community. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Giriraj Singh compared the case to the 1993 Mumbai blasts and lauded the Centre for seizing the explosives.

He said, "The Modi government and the State government caught it. However, this was even dangerous than the Mumbai blasts. Baba Bageshwar's Yatra has been going on, and people were with him in large numbers. If they were attacked, what would have happened? But, whenever they are caught, it is always a person from one community...a Muslim doctor has been arrested."

Singh further accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent on such incidents. "Be it Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav or Asaduddin Owaisi, they would not issue a statement on this. This is condemnable, and people should worry about it. It is a shocking incident for the nation. People who say terrorism has no religion, I want to ask why all the terrorists caught are from the Muslim religion? It is always linked to religion, like in Pahalgam (terror attack)," he said.Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a large quantity of IED-making material and ammunition during the investigation. More details awaited.

Giriraj Singh has made the headlines for his communal remarks in the past as well. Last month, he faced the brunt for his "namak haram" statement during a rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He asserted that his party does not seek the votes of "Namak Harams" (ungrateful people).

Addressing a gathering the Union Minister recounted an interaction with a Muslim person, asking if they had benefited from government schemes."I asked them, did you get the Aayushmaan card? They said, Yes. Was there a Hindu or Muslim issue? They said, No. This is very good for me. Did you vote for me? They said, Yes. I asked, in the name of God, did you vote for me? They said, No. I asked, Did you vote for Narendra Modi? They said, No. Did we abuse you? They said, No. I asked, What was my mistake? I said, I do not want the votes of the Namak Harams (ungrateful people)," he said.