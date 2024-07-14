Top
Two youth from Andhra Pradesh booked for attending Anant Ambani's wedding without permission

14 July 2024 3:34 PM GMT
One of them is identified as Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, 26, a YouTuber and the other is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, 28, who claimed himself a businessman
Two youth from Andhra Pradesh booked for attending Anant Ambanis wedding without permission
Police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases. — PTI

Mumbai: Two youth from Andhra Pradesh were booked for entering Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without an invitation.

One of them is identified as Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, 26, a YouTuber and the other is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, 28, who claimed himself a businessman.

The duo were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC police.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

Police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases.

anant ambani-radhika merchant wedding 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
