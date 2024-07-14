Two youth from Andhra Pradesh booked for attending Anant Ambani's wedding without permission

Mumbai: Two youth from Andhra Pradesh were booked for entering Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without an invitation.



One of them is identified as Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, 26, a YouTuber and the other is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, 28, who claimed himself a businessman.

The duo were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC police.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

Police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases.