Two Telugu students arrested for shoplifting in US

DC Online team
19 April 2024 4:17 AM GMT
Image credit: X.com
Two Indian students pursuing their studies in New Jersey, USA were arrested for alleged shoplifting. The girl students are from Hyderabad and Guntur. According to reports, the girls tried to leave without paying bills at a store in Hoboken city. They were arrested after the shop authorities informed police that the girls didnt pay for certain products they had purchased.

Though the students offered to pay double the amount and pleaded that they would not repeat the offense, the police arrested them, reports added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
