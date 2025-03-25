Two students killed after their bike skids on Adikmet flyover

Hyderabad:Tragedy struck families of a farmer and a lorry driver, when their only sons, who were pursuing engineering, were killed in a road mishap on Adikmet flyover in the early hours of Monday.

According to Osmania University police, the incident occurred at 1.30 am. Akkiteti Sidhartha (20), who was reportedly riding the bike, and his friend Bantu Rajkumar (19) died on the spot after their bike skidded in the middle of the flyover.



Siddhartha was in the second year of BE (mining), while Rajkumar was in the first year. Both were students of OU Engineering College, station house officer N. Rajender told Deccan Chronicle.



They were heading to Nallakunta, reportedly at 80 kmph. Siddhartha lost control and the bike skidded and was dragged for about 20 metres, one of their collage mates, who visited the crime scene, said.



“I was informed by my son’s college mate that Siddhartha had met with an accident and was in a serious condition. We rushed to Ganga Hostel, where he was staying, and were told that my son was no more. On hearing the tragic news, my wife Akittei Lakshmi fainted,” Akkiteti Swamy, a lorry driver from Godavarikhani, said.



Rajkumar’s father Bantu Srinu, a farmer in Sunnambhatti of Bhadradri district, said, “He was my eldest child and the only hope for me and my wife.” His younger daughter is a Class 10 student.



The bodies were handed over to their family members, who took them to their respective native places, to perform the final rites.“We have registered a rash and negligent driving case. During investigation, we learnt that the bike belongs to some other person. We are trying to identify the bike owner,” a police officer said.

In another similar tragic incident on the same flyover, in the early hours of September 22, 2023, two persons, including a student, died on the spot after their bike rammed into a divider on the flyover. The victims, Yashwanth (22) and Sai Ram (30), both from Boduppal, were on their way at Khairatabad.