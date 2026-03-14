Two Held in Charminar Extortion Racket

Hyderabad:Charminar police have arrested two men for running an illegal extortion racket targeting pushcart vendors around the historic monument. The accused threatened vendors and forced them to pay daily mamool to continue their businesses.

The case was registered at Charminar police station following a complaint from a cosmetic pushcart vendor, who alleged he was being threatened and forced to pay money regularly.



The arrested men were identified as Shaik Naseeruddin alias Ganna Naseer, 72, a juice vendor and rowdy sheeter of Bhavani Nagar police station, and Azaan Quadri alias Toufeeq, 42, a petty vendor from Yakutpura. Another accused, Azhar, remains absconding.



Police said the duo were apprehended near Ruman Hotel in Mirchowk after credible information. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to collecting illegal mamools from vendors, initially demanding ₹500 per day and later increasing it to ₹1,000, threatening them with knives and warning them to vacate the area if they refused.



Naseeruddin is involved in several criminal cases, including offences under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, extortion and attempt to murder. Efforts are under way to apprehend the absconding accused. Police have urged vendors to report extortion attempts immediately.



Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe



Hyderabad:Boya Ranganna, panchayat secretary of Eklaspur in Jeeja mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, was caught red‑handed on the premises of the local mandal parishad development office after demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a complainant for an official favour.



The bribe was sought for releasing the first instalment of the Indiramma house construction bill pertaining to the complainant’s wife, and for sanctioning the remaining three instalments without interruption. Ranganna had initially demanded ₹20,000 for all four instalments, but reduced the amount to ₹15,000 following the complainant’s request.



The tainted money was recovered from Ranganna’s possession. ACB officials said he had performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.



Contaminated curd seized in Amberpet



Hyderabad:The GHMC and Amberpet police raided a dairy unit in Rahatnagar, Amberpet, on Thursday and seized about 2,500 kilograms of curd suspected to be contaminated.



The raid was carried out at NNR Enterprises following a tip‑off. Officials said the dairy business was being run by Nare and Raghavendra, who had been trading in milk and dairy products in the locality for the past six months.



Samples from the seized stock were collected and sent to a laboratory to determine whether the curd had been adulterated. Based on a complaint lodged by GHMC Task Force officials, Amberpet police registered a case.



Amberpet inspector T. Kiran Kumar said further action would be taken against those responsible once the laboratory results are received.



Police arrest auto driver for abusing actress online

Hyderabad:Months after Tollywood actress Anasuya lodged a complaint alleging online harassment, Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested a man for allegedly posting an abusive comment on a social media platform, police said on Friday.

The accused, Kondapuram Arun Kumar, is an auto driver and a resident of West Marredpally in Secunderabad.



According to the police, Arun Kumar frequently watched videos and reels on YouTube during his free time. While browsing the platform recently, he watched a reel posted by the actress and subsequently posted an abusive comment from his YouTube account.



During the course of the investigation into the complaint regarding the offensive comment, the cybercrime police identified Arun Kumar as the person responsible for posting the objectionable content.



On March 12, the police apprehended him from his residence and informed him of the reasons for the action. During verification, it was confirmed that he had posted the comment using his mobile phone through his YouTube account. The device has been sent to forensic experts for further examination, police said.



The cybercrime police advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and refrain from posting abusive, defamatory or offensive comments. Officials warned that posting objectionable content on social media platforms could attract legal action under relevant provisions of law.



Citizens have also been urged to use digital platforms responsibly and report cyber offences to the nearest cyber crime police station or through the 1930 cyber helpline.



Two people arrested for objectionable posts



Hyderabad:A 29-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly posting defamatory and abusive content, including an AI-fabricated video, targeting Telugu film actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media, police said.



The Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested Janardhan, a native of Andhra Pradesh, following a complaint by the actress that, since December 23, several individuals and social media pages had been circulating defamatory, abusive and obscene comments against her on various online platforms, causing harm to her reputation and dignity.



During the investigation, police identified Janardhan as the operator of the Instagram account @mmtt_official, which allegedly circulated electronic content targeting the actress, including an AI-generated video, police said.



A case was registered under Sections 75, 79, 336(4), 351 and 356 of the BNS and Sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000-2008.



In another case, police apprehended Kondapuram Arun Kumar, an auto driver and resident of West Marredpally in Secunderabad, for allegedly posting an abusive comment on a YouTube reel featuring an actress whose identity was withheld, police said.



Arun Kumar was picked up from his residence on March 12. During verification, police confirmed that the objectionable comment had been posted from his mobile phone. The device has been sent for forensic examination, police said.



Police advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and warned that posting abusive, defamatory or offensive content could attract legal action. Citizens were urged to report cyber offences to the nearest cybercrime police station or through the 1930 cyber helpline.



