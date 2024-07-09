Hyderabad: Two from West Bengal held for looting jewellery shop

Hyderabad: South Zone police on Tuesday arrested two persons from West Bengal for stealing gold and cash at knife-point from a jewellery shop in Ghansi Bazaar.

The accused were identified as Shaik Rostik, 39, and Shaik Hasijul, 33. Both are jewellery makers. Three others accused in the case are at large.

Gold weighing 56 gm and Rs 90,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

Officials of Hussaini Alam police station coordinated with South Zone police to make the arrests. On July 7, the accused entered a jewellery shop in Ghansi Bazaar and threatened the shopowner with a knife.

The accused decamped with 80 gm of gold, two mobile phones and Rs 2,000 in cash.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Hussaini Alam police registered a case. The accused were identified based on clues from CCTV footage. South Zone Task Force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra said the other accused would be arrested soon.