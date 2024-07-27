Top
Two-Day Jail Term for Nine Drunk Drivers in Kurnool

DC Correspondent
27 July 2024 3:52 PM GMT
Two-Day Jail Term for Nine Drunk Drivers in Kurnool
Nine individuals were sentenced to two days in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.(DC File Photo)

Kurnool: Nine individuals were sentenced to two days in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol. Kurnool traffic police conducted a crackdown on drunk driving on Friday, arresting nine offenders within the city limits.

The accused were produced before a Second-Class Magistrate who handed down the two-day jail term to each.

They were subsequently shifted to the district jail in Panchalingala, according to traffic circle inspector Gouthami.

